DUI, assault and other arrests in Neshoba County

Norman Bufkin, 52, 1133 Weyerhaeuser Road, Philadelphia, hold for investigation
Latrendolyn Moore, 43, 263 Bennet Street, Philadelphia, failure to pay, failure to appear
Roderick Brandon Boyd, 32, 611 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance
Terry Lynn Gill, 62, 4801 Snow Down Chambers Road, Montgomery, AL, public drunk
Jeric Tyler McMillian, 27, 349 West Tucker Circle, Philadelphia, public drunk, indecent exposure
Carrie Ann Bell, 51, 197 Rolling Hill Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance
Richie Kaiser Cotton, 25, 140 Rock Spring Trail, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
Garrick H Lewis, 28, 188 Lagoon Road, Choctaw, failure to pay, no drivers license, no insurance
Joshua Terrance Oneal, 35, 10324 Road 1127, Philadelphia, public drunk
Kenneth Shain Wilson, 50, 5862 Shane Circle, Pinson, AL, public drunk, simple assault, disorderly conduct
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)