Home » Local » DUI, assault and other arrests in Neshoba County

DUI, assault and other arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

Samuel Caine Bell, 34, 160 Bogue Chitto Circle, Philadelphia, served sentence

Samuel Caine Bell

Reggie Man Triplett, 20, 309 Range Ave, Philadelphia, simple assault

Reggie Man Triplett

Brianna Nicole Jones, 23, 1700 Pendleton Square, Philadelphia, simple assault causing bodily injury (neglect)

Brianna Nicole Jones

Kizzy Carter, 41, 413 Coleman, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, careless driving

Kizzy Carter

Jeffery Adams, 614 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, resisting arrest, malicious mischief, simple assault

Jeffery Adams

Quoriliss L Black, 32, 606 West Walnut Street, Philadelphia, public drunk

Quoriliss L Black

Keylon Cataijh Burnside, 22, 101 West Atkins, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, suspended driver’s license

Keylon Cataijh Burnside

Sharyn Denson, 40, 507 West Tucker Circle, Philadelphia, failure to appear

Sharyn Denson

Frankie Rune Garcia, 27, 913 Blackjack Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Frankie Rune Garcia

Charlie Douglas, 42, 112 Harlem Street, Starkville, public drunk

Charlie Douglas

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)