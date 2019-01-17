DUI, assault and other arrests in Neshoba County

Samuel Caine Bell, 34, 160 Bogue Chitto Circle, Philadelphia, served sentence

Reggie Man Triplett, 20, 309 Range Ave, Philadelphia, simple assault

Brianna Nicole Jones, 23, 1700 Pendleton Square, Philadelphia, simple assault causing bodily injury (neglect)

Kizzy Carter, 41, 413 Coleman, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, careless driving

Jeffery Adams, 614 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, resisting arrest, malicious mischief, simple assault

Quoriliss L Black, 32, 606 West Walnut Street, Philadelphia, public drunk

Keylon Cataijh Burnside, 22, 101 West Atkins, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, suspended driver’s license

Sharyn Denson, 40, 507 West Tucker Circle, Philadelphia, failure to appear

Frankie Rune Garcia, 27, 913 Blackjack Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Charlie Douglas, 42, 112 Harlem Street, Starkville, public drunk

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)