DUI, burglary and other arrests in Neshoba County

Harris Johnson, 27, 245 Goat Ranch Road, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, suspended drivers license, no insurance, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance

Michael Wimberly, 26, 1727 Chrisom Harbor Road, Collinsville, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Cordelro Chavez Harrington, 28, 412 Coleman Street Apt, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Joshua H Howard, 30, 10801 Road 628, Philadelphia, domestic violence simple assault

Michael W Edmonds, 49, 11041 Road 826, Philadelphia, felony bad check, contempt of court

Samantha J Anthony, 31, 13650 Hwy 15 South, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia

Thomas Giles, 34, 1011 Holland Ave, Philadelphia, petit larceny, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a commercial building, cars, ect.

James McCarty, 31, 413 Columbus Ave, Philadelphia, contempt of court

Robert Robinson, 54, 12140 Road 101, Philadelphia, public drunk

Brandie Holley, 35, 14131 Hwy 15 S, Union, shoplifting

