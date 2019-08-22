Home » Local » DUI, burglary and other arrests in Neshoba County

DUI, burglary and other arrests in Neshoba County

Harris Johnson, 27, 245 Goat Ranch Road, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, suspended drivers license, no insurance, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance

Harris Johnson

Michael Wimberly, 26, 1727 Chrisom Harbor Road, Collinsville, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Michael Wimberly

Cordelro Chavez Harrington, 28, 412 Coleman Street Apt, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Cordelro Chavez Harrington

Joshua H Howard, 30, 10801 Road 628, Philadelphia, domestic violence simple assault

Joshua H Howard

Michael W Edmonds, 49, 11041 Road 826, Philadelphia, felony bad check, contempt of court

Michael W Edmonds

Samantha J Anthony, 31, 13650 Hwy 15 South, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia

Samantha J Anthony

Thomas Giles, 34, 1011 Holland Ave, Philadelphia, petit larceny, possession of a controlled substance, burglary of a commercial building, cars, ect.

Thomas Giles

James McCarty, 31, 413 Columbus Ave, Philadelphia, contempt of court

James McCarty

Robert Robinson, 54, 12140 Road 101, Philadelphia, public drunk

Robert Robinson

Brandie Holley, 35, 14131 Hwy 15 S, Union, shoplifting

Brandie Holley

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)