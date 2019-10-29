DUI, burglary and other arrests in Neshoba County

Bryston R Thompson, 22, 803 Carter, Philadelphia, public drunk, disturbance family 1st- domestic violence

Jennifer Roberts, 49, 10060 Road 1345, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia

Lester B Walters, 56, 201 Washington State, Atlanta, GA, uttering forgery

Nicholas DeWayne Wesley, 40, 10101 Road 773, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, suspended driver’s license, no driver’s license

Shamonica Urshawn Brazzle, 24, 412 Coleman Street 306, Philadelphia, simple assault – negligence, harassing and threatening phone calls

John Lamarr Gray, 37, 309 King Ave, Philadelphia, burglary of an inhabited dwelling house at night with a deadly weapon, petit larceny

Jessica McWilliams, 50, 408 Barham Street, Philadelphia, simple assault

Stevens J Warren, 47, 649 McDonald, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Damion Polk, 30, 149 Fani Lakna Circle, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense careless driving, no insurance

Jerek Stanley Tsosie, 23, 1301 Hwy 16, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense petit larceny

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)