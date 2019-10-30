DUI, burglary and other arrests in Neshoba County

Lexie Comby, 21, 315 Deer Trail Road, Philadelphia, burglary of a dwelling house, harassing and threatening phone calls, domestic violence-simple assault
Tracey D Ben, 43, 9683 Hwy 49, Conehatta, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, suspended driver’s license, false id information
Anthony James Broadway, 25, 10352 Road 539, Philadelphia, petit larceny, stalking
Russell Houston, 19, 1066 Frog Level Lane, Philadelphia, simple assault
Hildrethson Darwin Willis, 43, 3580 Hwy 35 N, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
Danny Harold Patty, 28, of 103 Cajuan Lane, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance
Joey M Benamen, 27, 254 Sonia Road, Philadelphia, public drunk
Queudal Shoemake, 46, 12611 Road 149, Philadelphia, domestic violence-simple assault, malicious mischief
April Clark, 28, 10191 Road 375, Philadelphia, hold for investigation
Tanya Latrice Burnside, 24, 620 Columbus, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)