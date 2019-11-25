DUI, burglary and other arrests in Neshoba County

Lou Callie Burnside, 67, 259 West Myrtle Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Randall Allen Sisson, 32, 12800 Road 614, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, possession of firearm by convicted felon, possession of controlled substance, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, suspended drivers license

Stacey Marie Brantley, 39, 12521 Road 505, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, expired license tag, suspended drivers license, shoplifting

John Lamarr Gray, 37, 439 Evergreen Ave, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia

Sammy Ricks, 39, 10130 Road 145, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia

Clyde Johnson, 57, 103 Woodcrest, Philadelphia, child restraint law, no insurance, suspended drivers license

Dwayne Montreal Penn, 35, 1517 19th Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Dwayne E Jacobsen, 44, 1407 Kitchener, Conehatta, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia

Edwin Chris Malone, 45, 10051 Road 541, Philadelphia, public drunk, possession of marijuana

Henry Warren, 55, 11590 Hwy 482, Philadelphia, burglary of a dwelling house, grand larceny, burglary of a commercial building, cars, etc.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)