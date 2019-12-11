DUI, burglary and other arrests in Neshoba County

Kiara Baxstrum, 30, 103 Linda Lou Lane, Philadelphia, simple assault by threat, aggravated assault, possession of a controlled substance

Ken Frazier, 37, 232 Lewis Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Nicholas Nene Jr, 39, 549 Bogue Chitto Circle, Philadelphia, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, possession of paraphernalia

Morgan Billy, 30, 102 Duplex Circle , Choctaw, contempt of court, failure to pay

Markel Harrison, 23, 10271 Hwy 16, Philadelphia, simple assault causing bodily injury – negligence, contempt of court

Reginal Rentra Miller, 32, 230 Robinhood Circle, Philadelphia, contempt of court

Austin Allen Sullivan, 21, 10789 Road 573, Philadelphia, possession of stolen property

Brenden Chadwick, 20, 12063 Road 143, Philadelphia, burglary of a dwelling house

Morgan Dale Jefferson, 32, 13510 Hwy 491 N, Philadelphia, contempt of court

David Heath Smith, 33, 3189 Calhoun Road, Louisville, shoplifting

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)