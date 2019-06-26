DUI, drugs and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

Aundrea K Boone, 47, 156 Appleridge Drive, Brandon, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Christina Cain-Harmon, 32, 12268 Hwy 14, Sallis, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, no drivers license, Kosciusko PD

Elbert T Griffin, 39, 3657 Old Wilson Road, West, grand larceny, resisting arrest, fleeing, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Derrick Hannah, 40, 10220 Attala Road 4167, Kosciusko, sale of cocaine, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Marcus E Ingram, 44, 734 Harahan, Memphis, TN, possession of a controlled substance, Kosciusko PD

Michael R Lyons, 30, 776 Red Water Road, Carthage, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana, no insurance, Carthage PD

Faith M Morrow, 57, 1275 Johnsontown Road, Walnut Grove, public drunk, possession of paraphernalia, possession of beer, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Christopher W Sanders, 38, 941 Pine Hill Circle, Carthage, no tag, no insurance, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Denise M Townsend, 47, 2217 Storm Road, Lena, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

JC Triplett, 60, 190 Peoples Road, Walnut Grove, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, reckless driving, no drivers license, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)