DUI, drugs and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Shanice Hickman, 26, 414 Goat Ranch Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance, MHP

Mark D Lee, 28, 111 Boyd Lane Carthage, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Laquonda Martin, 22, 818 63rd Ave, Meridian, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no insurance, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Tiffany Self, 35, 13814 Hwy 35 N, Kosciusko, possession of a controlled substance, insurance law, possession of drug paraphernalia, improper equipment, improper tag, Natchez Trace Park Rangers

Kendarius Travis, 28, 353 Kaerney Road, Canton, malicious mischief, domestic violence – disturbance, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Amanda Harvey, 40, 37 South Middle Road, McCool, disturbance of a family, Attala Co. Sheriff Dept.

Shadrick Leflore, 44, 504 Boyd Street, Carthage, hold, no insurance, warrant, no insurance, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Justin M Sudduth, 33, 3333 Ringgold Road, Forest, warrant, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Damian P Atkins, 44, 596 Atkins Road, Lena, contempt of court, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Mollie H Caldwell, 46, 1118 Hwy 14, Lexington, possession of a controlled substance, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)