DUI, embezzlement and other arrests in Neshoba County

Stacey Lewis, 37, 404 Barham Street, Philadelphia, possession of firearm by a convicted felon
Barbara Simmermaker, 49, 10032 Road 121, Union, felony theft of a motor vehicle
Willis Dontrell Wraggs, 35, 108 Wells Place, Philadelphia, possession of firearm by convicted felon
Robert K Mayo, 26, 14120 Road 450 of Union, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle
Dustin Shane Waggoner, 25, 1535 Hwy 483, Philadelphia, driving with a suspended license, possession of paraphernalia
Michael L Lewis, 46, 10220 Road 1321, Union, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, speeding, driving with a suspended license, failure to appear
Christina D Bearden, 48, Pleasant Grove Road, Little, possession of paraphernalia
Jacqueline Dickerson, 30, 8926 Attala Road 3022, Kosciusko, felony intent to defraud, credit card, false pretense
Jamie Howard, 25, 273 A Ave, Philadelphia, trespassing, shoplifting
Angela Dawn Roebuck, 40, 2656 Prospect Cedar Lane Road, Union, embezzlement
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)