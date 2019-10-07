DUI, embezzlement and other arrests in Neshoba County

Stacey Lewis, 37, 404 Barham Street, Philadelphia, possession of firearm by a convicted felon

Barbara Simmermaker, 49, 10032 Road 121, Union, felony theft of a motor vehicle

Willis Dontrell Wraggs, 35, 108 Wells Place, Philadelphia, possession of firearm by convicted felon

Robert K Mayo, 26, 14120 Road 450 of Union, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

Dustin Shane Waggoner, 25, 1535 Hwy 483, Philadelphia, driving with a suspended license, possession of paraphernalia

Michael L Lewis, 46, 10220 Road 1321, Union, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, speeding, driving with a suspended license, failure to appear

Christina D Bearden, 48, Pleasant Grove Road, Little, possession of paraphernalia

Jacqueline Dickerson, 30, 8926 Attala Road 3022, Kosciusko, felony intent to defraud, credit card, false pretense

Jamie Howard, 25, 273 A Ave, Philadelphia, trespassing, shoplifting

Angela Dawn Roebuck, 40, 2656 Prospect Cedar Lane Road, Union, embezzlement

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)