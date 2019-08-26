DUI, felony grand larceny and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Terrell D Green, 50, 35 Lee Green Road, Carthage, driving with a suspended license, contempt of court, possession on beer, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Markei L Johnson, 22, 2197 Hughes Street, Ethel, trespassing, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Alex G McMullin, 18, 3180 Big Springs Road, Carthage, contempt of court, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Michael Ross, 43, 805 Pine Street, Carthage, gratification of lust, Carthage PD

Cherokee Bell, 33, 156 Thompson Road, Philadelphia, driving with a suspended license, improper equipment, improper passing, no insurance, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of beer, failure to comply, Walnut Grove PD

William S Dempsey, 57, 2038 Smyth Street, McCool, disturbance of a family, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Doug H Bryan, 46, 3368 Freeny Road, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, obstructing traffic, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Benjamin Frazier, 24, 2137 Attala Road, Kosciusko, DHS, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept

Johnell A Hartley, 23, 411 Smythe Street, Kosciusko, domestic violence/simple assault, felony grand larceny, malicious mischief, Kosciusko PD

Jeremiah Jones, 32, 308 Rushing Street, Carthage, driving with a suspended license, disorderly conduct, speeding on state highway, public drunk, multiple warrants, Carthage PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)