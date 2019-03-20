DUI, marijuana and other arrests in Neshoba County

Robert Earl Fulton Jr., 39, 297 Burgundy Dr, Columbus, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, suspended drivers license

April Johnson, 48, 205 County Line Street, Philadelphia, contempt of court

Wesley Miles, 22, 11631 Road 383, Philadelphia, contempt of court, open container violation

David Wayne Spivey, 58, 279 Gum Street, Philadelphia, failure to appear

Kimberly Michelle Edwards, 41, 10050 Road 290, Union, disorderly conduct, malicious mischief, possession of paraphernalia, public drunk

Amelia Nichole John, 40, 117 Rolling Hills Road, Philadelphia, possession of alcohol in a dry county, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Anastasia Ayanna McCaa, 21, 615 Old Mill Road, Carrollton, AL, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

Aubree Reagan Rawson, 27, 1009 W. Jefferson Street, Kosciusko, possession of controlled substance

Kevin L Tingle, 51, 10011 Road 626, Philadelphia, public drunk

April M Hoskins, 33, 311 E. Academy Street, Louisville, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)