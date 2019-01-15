DUI, meth and other recent arrests in Leake County

Raiford Bacon, 47, Hwy 49, Tchula, two counts possession of a controlled substance, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Wilson J Dixon, 47, 96 Okahomma Drive, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, careless driving, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Whitney B Horne, 18, 2722 Pope Street, Ethel, simple assault, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Emmanuel M Nash, 20, 213 Pondarosa Place, Ridgeland, disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, Kosciusko PD

Christopher S Taylor, 37, 177 Main Street, Walnut Grove, taking of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Carthage PD

Jamie L Acy, 39, 402 Carpenter Road, Carthage, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Antonio V Evans, 31, 488 Whitehead Road, Lawrence, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, possession of marijuana, no insurance, improper equipment, disorderly conduct, Walnut Grove PD

James Love, 44, 2035 Attala Road 1204, Kosciusko, simple assault, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Adam C Myers, 22, 300 Center Crossing Road, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Forrest S Taylor, 20, 2216 Mattingly Street, Grenada, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, no drivers license, speeding, MHP

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)