DUI, meth and other recent arrests in Leake County

Raiford Bacon, 47, Hwy 49, Tchula, two counts possession of a controlled substance, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Raiford Bacon

Wilson J Dixon, 47, 96 Okahomma Drive, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal, careless driving, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Wilson J Dixon

Whitney B Horne, 18, 2722 Pope Street, Ethel, simple assault, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Whitney B Horne

Emmanuel M Nash, 20, 213 Pondarosa Place, Ridgeland, disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest, Kosciusko PD

Emmanuel M Nash

Christopher S Taylor, 37, 177 Main Street, Walnut Grove, taking of a motor vehicle, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Carthage PD

Christopher S Taylor

Jamie L Acy, 39, 402 Carpenter Road, Carthage, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jamie L Acy

Antonio V Evans, 31, 488 Whitehead Road, Lawrence, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, possession of marijuana, no insurance, improper equipment, disorderly conduct, Walnut Grove PD

Antonio V Evans

James Love, 44, 2035 Attala Road 1204, Kosciusko, simple assault, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

James Love

Adam C Myers, 22, 300 Center Crossing Road, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Adam C Myers

Forrest S Taylor, 20, 2216 Mattingly Street, Grenada, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, no drivers license, speeding, MHP

Forrest S Taylor

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)