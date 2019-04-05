DUI, possession and other arrests in Neshoba County

Travis Boler, 29, 317 Pearl Ave, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Thomas Giles, 32, 1011 Holland Ave, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana

Michael L Lewis, 45, 10220 Road 1321, Union, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense , speeding, suspended drivers license

Derek Slade Thompson, 25, 2004 Prospect Cedar Lane, Union, petit larceny

Justin L Winstead, 31, 200 Byrd Ave, Union, hold for investigation

Bobby C Boler, 27, 391 Jericho Street, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, improper equipment, no drivers license, no insurance, no tag, contempt of court

Harley Ann Heid, 24, 1550 Hunter Blvd, West Babylon, New York, possession of marijuana

David Edwin Roebuck, 47, 11180 Road 723, Union, indecent exposure, possession of controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia

William S Tubby, 42, 111 Indian Hill Drive, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Jerathan Willis, 36, 145 York Road, Philadelphia, contempt of court

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)