DUI, possession and other arrests in Neshoba County

Darrell E McBeath, 34, 10711 Road 133, Philadelphia, possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana

Jerrica Michelle Moore, 22, 5491 Hwy 39 N, Dekalb, cyberstalking

Lonnie George Johnson, 54, 13250 Road 424, Philadelphia, trespassing

Declan K Miles, 18, 10971 Road 387, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia

Shanna L Renfro, 32, 15721 Road 505, Philadelphia, conveying contraband into a jail facility

Miah Six, 24, 133 Rolling Hills Road, Philadelphia, public drunk

Rachel Nolan, 32, 402 Stripling Street, Philadelphia, possession of firearm by convicted felon

Herbert Testerman, 29, 10860 Road 838, Philadelphia, public drunk, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, possession of controlled substance

Julian Riddle, 28, 460 Henry Road, Union, expired license tag, suspended drivers license, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, 2 counts of contempt of court, possession of paraphernalia

Dustin Kane Wallace, 31, 200 FaniLaknia Circle, Philadelphia, public drunk

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)