DUI, possession and other arrests in Neshoba County

Brooklynn Cheynette Bell, 21, 104 Bell Drive, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) refusal to take test, no insurance

Spencer Harvey, 26, 10041 Road 379, Philadelphia, domestic violence – simple assault

Miles Brent Yazzie, 23, 138 Choctaw Road, Conehatta, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, speeding, driving with a suspended license, no insurance

Edrigo D Harrington, 20, 11080 Road 632, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no insurance

James McCarty, 31, 413 Columbus Ave, Philadelphia, domestic violence – simple assault- 1st

Erica Tubby, 30, 147 Goat Ranch Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no drivers license, seat belt violation

Andrew L Henry, 33, 293 Industrial Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, failure to pay

Willie Jones, 53, 900 Donald Ave, Philadelphia, uttering forgery, petit larceny, possession of controlled substance, possession of cocaine, possession of paraphernalia

Jeffrey Adams, 21, 417 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting, trespassing

Tyler Bryant McNeil, 20, 15083 Highway 39 N, Philadelphia, shoplifting

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)