DUI, rape and other arrests in Leake/Attala County

Corwin J Wilcher, 18, 4859 Hwy 481 N, Morton, possession of a stolen vehicle, no drivers license, no insurance, no tag, hold for scott county, Carthage PD

Anthony A Callahan, 37, 308 Russian Street, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, no driver’s license, Carthage PD

Joshua J Dickerson, 40, 52 Brown Street, Attala, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jontiese L Fortune, 31, 1074 Estes Road, Walnut Grove, possession more than 30 grams of marijuana, warrant, possession of stolen property, possession of controlled substance, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jessie J Johnson, 46, 140 Hayes Street, Carthage, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, Carthage PD

Jeremy Little, 30, 3483 Attala Road 4126, Sallis, rape, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jimmie L McCraw, 40, 775 Gomillian Road, Walnut Grove, manufacturing of a controlled substance, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Wallace Ragsdale, 56, 250 Ragsdale Road, Lena, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, speeding , no insurance Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Joey R Simmons, 39, 599 West Adams Street, Kosciusko, leaving the scene, no insurance, driving with a suspended license, Kosciusko PD

Destiny N Steen, 20, 112 Love Street, Kosciusko, contempt of court, simple assault, malicious mischief, Kosciusko PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)