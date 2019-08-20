Home » Local » DUI, shoplifting and other arrests in Neshoba County

DUI, shoplifting and other arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

Casey M Horton, 33, 10040 Road 1311, Union, shoplifting

Houston Larry Wade Harrell, 19, 7122 Old Hills Road, Forest, public drunk

Christopher Lewis Nowell, 35, 2120 Hwy 488, Philadelphia, suspended drivers license

Lonnie Lamar Smith, 41, 1296 Martin Luther King Road, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest

Christopher Oneal Brown, 50, 7th Ave North, Philadelphia, public drunk

James Howard, 31, 12560 Road 624, Philadelphia, domestic violence simple assault

John A Gilbert, 42, 10141 Road 260, Union, disturbing the peace

Michael E Hickman, 57, 510 Cumberland Apts, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no drivers license, no insurance

Robert Hickman, 32, 423 Carver Ave, Philadelphia, resisting arrest

Vernaline Williams, 37, 376 Choctaw Road, Conehatta, possession of marijuana

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)