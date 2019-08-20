DUI, shoplifting and other arrests in Neshoba County

Casey M Horton, 33, 10040 Road 1311, Union, shoplifting
Houston Larry Wade Harrell, 19, 7122 Old Hills Road, Forest, public drunk
Christopher Lewis Nowell, 35, 2120 Hwy 488, Philadelphia, suspended drivers license
Lonnie Lamar Smith, 41, 1296 Martin Luther King Road, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest
Christopher Oneal Brown, 50, 7th Ave North, Philadelphia, public drunk
James Howard, 31, 12560 Road 624, Philadelphia, domestic violence simple assault
John A Gilbert, 42, 10141 Road 260, Union, disturbing the peace
Michael E Hickman, 57, 510 Cumberland Apts, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no drivers license, no insurance
Robert Hickman, 32, 423 Carver Ave, Philadelphia, resisting arrest
Vernaline Williams, 37, 376 Choctaw Road, Conehatta, possession of marijuana
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)