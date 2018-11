Law enforcement agencies are asking for help from the public to locate Jacoby Marquez Dunnigan.

Officials say Dunnigan, 26, has an outstanding warrant in Neshoba County.

Dunnigan has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He may be in the Meridian area.

If you know where he is, call 911 or Crimestoppers at 855-485-8477.