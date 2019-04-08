ECCC Announces Orientation Dates for New & Transfer Students

Registering for Fall 2019 classes is among the activities new and transfer students will participate in when East Central Community College in Decatur holds its upcoming Orientation sessions.

There are four upcoming Orientation sessions for various groups of new students.

Orientation sessions include:

On-Campus Housing Orientation—9 a.m., Friday, April 12, Huff Auditorium. For students who have applied for Fall 2019 and been accepted or provisionally accepted and completed an on-campus housing application and paid the deposit.

New & Transfer Orientation—Noon, Friday, April 26, Huff Auditorium. For students who have applied for Fall 2019 and been accepted or provisionally accepted.

​New & Transfer Orientation—9 a.m., Wednesday, May 8, Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium. For students who have applied for Fall 2019 and been accepted or provisionally accepted.

New & Transfer Orientation—9 a.m., Wednesday, June 5, Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium. For students who have applied for Fall 2019 and been accepted or provisionally accepted.

Students attending any of these Orientation sessions should RSVP in advance using the myEC link at www.eccc.edu.

During the Orientation sessions, new students will receive information on financial aid, admissions, housing and student activities, and discipline and security. Following a tutorial on registering for classes using the college’s myEC portal, new students will move to their programs of study to be advised by faculty and register for Fall classes.

New students will also be able to acquire their student IDs and parking permits. Students should bring a photo ID and their license tag number with them to Orientation.

Summer walk-in weekday Orientations will begin June 10 and more information will be available closer to that date.