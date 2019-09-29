ECCC Astronomy Club to Participate in Astronomy Day Oct. 5

The East Central Community College Astronomy Club will hold a public viewing and information session in observance of worldwide Astronomy Day 2019 on Saturday, Oct. 5.

The free come-and-go event which is open to the public will be held from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the front lawn of campus on West Broad Street in Decatur.

Members of the ECCC Astronomy Club and sponsor Greg Holekamp will be on hand to share basic astronomy topics with those interested. School-owned and privately-owned optics will be available for the public to view stars and planets.

Holekamp said he hopes the Astronomy Day event will bring awareness of astronomy to the general public.

For more information, contact Holekamp at [email protected] or 601-635-6262.