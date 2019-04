The East Central Community College Collegians rock and roll band will present its annual spring campus concert at 7 p.m. Monday, April 8, in Huff Auditorium on the Decatur campus. Admission is free and the public is invited to attend.

Chas Evans, chair of the Fine Arts Division, serves as director and plays guitar. For more information, contact Evans at [email protected] or call 601-635-6227.