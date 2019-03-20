ECCC Encore Players to Present ‘Freaky Friday’ March 29-April 2

The East Central Community College Encore Players will present “Freaky Friday” March 29-April 2, 2019.

Evening performances begin at 7 p.m. Friday, March 29, and Saturday, March 30. Matinees will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 31, and 9 a.m. Monday and Tuesday, April 1-2. All performances will be held in the Vickers Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the Decatur campus.

Tickets are $10 each for the evening performances and the Sunday matinee. Matinees on April 1-2 are $5. Tickets may be purchased by calling 601-635-2111.

The script is by Bridget Carpenter with music and lyrics by Tom Kitt and Brian Yorkey, respectively.

According to director Jessica Price, “Freaky Friday is about an overworked mother and her teenage daughter who magically swap bodies and have just one day to put things right again. By spending the day in each other’s shoes, Katherine and Ellie come to appreciate one another’s struggles, learn self-acceptance, and realize the immeasureable love and mutual respect that bond a mother and daughter.”