ECCC hosts annual Military Appreciation Breakfast

East Central Community College hosts its annual Military Appreciation Breakfast as a thank you to those who serve. This year’s keynote speaker was a Decatur native.

Army Brig. General (Ret.) David Smith delivered an update on the Mississippi National Guard soldiers who are currently deployed. Smith also spoke on the importance of honoring military men and women, passed and living.

“Veterans Day is an opportunity to recognize the sacrifice of our veterans and their families, for all that they have given to this nation in support of the ideals,” said Smith.

General Smith says everyone should get to know the veterans in their community and the sacrifices they’ve made.