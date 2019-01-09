ECCC Invites Scott County High School Students to Jan. 14 Basketball Games

All students at Scott County high schools are invited to a special “Be Our Guest” night when the East Central Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams face Copiah-Lincoln Community College on Monday, Jan. 14, in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

The East Central Lady Warriors will battle the Co-Lin Lady Wolves at 5:30 p.m., followed by the ECCC Warriors and the Co-Lin Wolves at 7:30 p.m.

All 9th through 12th grade students at Forest, Lake, Morton, Scott Central, and Sebastopol high schools will be admitted free and recognized during the game. Door prizes will be awarded.

Students attending should check-in and receive their ticket to the games at the Student Services table set up in the main entrance to Brackeen-Wood Gym.

For more information about this special night for students attending high schools in Scott County, contact Sherrell Brown in ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6308 or call toll free 877-GO-2-ECCC, ext. 308. Her e-mail address is [email protected].