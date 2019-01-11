ECCC Invites Students at Neshoba County High Schools to Jan. 31 Basketball Games

All students at high schools in Neshoba County are invited to a special “Be Our Guest” night when the East Central Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams face Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College on Thursday, Jan. 31, in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

The East Central Lady Warriors will battle the Gulf Coast Lady Bulldogs at 5:30 p.m., followed by the ECCC Warriors and the Gulf Coast Bulldogs at 7:30 p.m.

All 9th through 12th grade students at Choctaw Central, Neshoba Central, and Philadelphia high schools will be admitted free and recognized during the game. Door prizes will be awarded.

Students attending should check-in and receive their ticket to the games at the Student Services table set up in the main entrance to Brackeen-Wood Gym.

For more information about this special night for students attending high schools in Neshoba County, contact Jerami Beard in ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6231 or call toll free 877-GO-2-ECCC, ext. 231. Her e-mail address is [email protected].