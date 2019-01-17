ECCC Invites Students at Winston County High Schools to Feb. 11 Basketball Games

All students at high schools in Winston County are invited to a special “Be Our Guest” night when the East Central Community College women’s and men’s basketball teams face Jones College on Monday, Feb. 11, in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on the ECCC campus in Decatur.

The East Central Lady Warriors will battle the Jones Lady Bobcats at 5:30 p.m., followed by the ECCC Warriors and the Jones Bobcats at 7:30 p.m.

All 9th through 12th grade students at Louisville, Nanih Waiya, and Noxapater high schools, Grace Christian School, and Winston Academy will be admitted free and recognized during the game. Door prizes will be awarded.

Students attending should check-in and receive their ticket to the games at the Student Services table set up in the main entrance to Brackeen-Wood Gym.

For more information about this special night for students attending high schools in Winston County, contact Jerami Beard in ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6231 or call toll free 877-GO-2-ECCC, ext. 231. Her e-mail address is [email protected].