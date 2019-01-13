ECCC Men’s Soccer Program to Hold Open Tryout Feb. 1

An open tryout for the 2019 East Central Community College men’s soccer team will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, at Bailey Stadium on the Decatur campus, announced head men’s soccer coach Kenneth Thompson.

Players will need to bring their own equipment to workout in for the afternoon. All players will have to sign a waiver of liability in order to participate in the tryouts and provide a copy of a current physical.

All prospective players are encouraged to complete a player profile ahead of time by visiting the Warrior Men’s Soccer web page at www.ecccathletics.com .

There will be a $10 registration fee for those who do not register online in advance.