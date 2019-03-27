ECCC to Hold Auditions for Concert Choir, Vocé

East Central Community College in Decatur recently announced audition dates for students interested in being a member of the Concert Choir and/or Vocé vocal ensemble for the 2019-20 college term.

Dates and times include 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 2019; noon to 4 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019; and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 8.

Students may also audition Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 12-13. There will be a signup sheet on the door of room 102 in Vickers Fine Arts Center for those two days.

All auditions will be in Room 112 of the Vickers Fine Arts Center on campus.

For more information, contact Lucus Orndorff, choral director, at [email protected].