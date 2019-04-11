ECCC to Host 5th Annual High School All-Star Basketball Games

East Central Community College will host its fifth annual East Central Mississippi High School All-Star Basketball Games Saturday, April 13, in the Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on the Decatur campus.

The Underclass Women’s All-Star Game begins at 2:30 p.m., the Senior Women’s All-Star Game at 4 p.m., the Underclass Men’s All-Star Game at 5:30 p.m., and the Senior Men’s All-Star Game at 7 p.m.

Admission is $8 for the day.

Members of the Underclass Women’s North All-Stars include Shantasha John, Liliana Crosby, and Lylonia Johnson, Choctaw Central; Diamond Rayford, Ariel Fletcher, Ta’lynda Boyd, Ariel Fleming, Aaliyah Amey, and Bracie Jamison, Kosciusko; Jalen Ingram and Kameron Rogers, Louisville; JaLeah Hickman, Adora McDaniel, and Zy Shields, Newton; and Nia Luckett, Philadelphia. Coach is Fred Hickmon of Choctaw Central.

Members of the Underclass Women’s South All-Stars include D ’Asia Grant, Forest; Trashayla Wilson and D’Nara Barton, Lake; Kizzy Ficklin, Leake Central; Mikiya Sparkman, Morton; Tymesha Reed, Ti’lan Boler, and Arianna Patton, Meridian; Jalesiya Jim, Neshoba Central; Charity Hinton, Northeast Lauderdale; Josie Tripp and Rylee Burkes, Sebastopol; and Keirra Russell and Kamyia Russell, Union. Coach is Fred Morris of Neshoba Central.

Members of the Senior Women’s North All-Stars include Kaedre Denson, Choctaw Central; Myja McNichols, Nia McCalphia, and McKinley Ware, Newton; Kimberly Edwards and Morgan Hunter, Noxapater; Andrika Carter and Madison Savage, Philadelphia; and Lilly Sisson, Winston Academy. Coach is Bill Flowers of Newton.

Members of the Senior Women’s South All-Stars include Orlandrea McGee, Vantasia Duncan, Khrystalyn Harkless, Cinnamon Williams, and Jameria Jones, Forest; Darneisha Jones, Lake; Nesha Moss, Northeast Lauderdale; and Ansley Rigby and Eryanna Mason, Union. Coach is Deneshia Faulkner of Meridian.

Members of the Underclass Men’s North All-Stars include Coby McMillan, Jacob McMillan,

Zane Lilly, and Brycton Spencer, Neshoba Central; Asher Morgan and Jordan Hill, Philadelphia; Treundes Willis and Octavious Jones, Choctaw Central; Demarcus Gray, Jalen Wilder, and Deonta Johnson, Leake Central; JaMichael Banks, Leake County; KD Carter and Jordan Wilson, Noxapater; and Reggie Shephard, Sebastopol. Coach is Chance Young of Neshoba Central.

Members of the Underclass Men’s South All-Stars include Makeem Roberts and Kyler Yarbrough, Meridian; Shutezz Robinson and Will Griffin, Morton; Jaydon Parker, Newton; Jamarcus Jones and JT Vance, Union; Keanan Peoples, West Lauderdale; Riley Boswell, Newton County Academy; Ricky Hinton and Dennis Heidelberg, Northeast Lauderdale; Reece King and Omarion Bridges, Stringer; and Josiah Cleveland, Newton County. Coach is Jerrial Dawson of Morton.

Members of the Senior Men’s North All-Stars include Tequavious Braggs, Louisville; Josh Isaac, Neshoba Central; Zabin Hunter, Shemar Rush, and Jecobi York, Philadelphia; Dillon Farmer and Myric Anderson, Choctaw Central; Traemond Pittman and Vontrell Pringle, Meridian; Winston Jones and Austin Jones, Morton; Calvin McClendon, Leake Central; Jatavion Hayes, Scott Central; and Jaylon Giles, Leake County. Coach is Brent Farmer of Choctaw Central.

Members of the Senior Men’s South All-Stars include De’Shun Watts, Dazmeon Page, Jamarion Pace, and Tyler Bedford, Newton; Deion Towner, Newton County; Dalton Sibley, Newton County Academy; Jordan Stewart, Forest; PJ Gage and Sage Gunn, Union; Hoyt Hendrix, Winston Academy; Jay Burton and Deundrick Silliman, Northeast Lauderdale; Keyshawn Dease, Stringer; and Jacquez Robinson, Newton. Coach is Justin Childs of Winston Academy.

For more information, contact ECCC head women’s basketball coach LaTaryl Williams at [email protected] or 601-635-6243 or head men’s basketball head coach Robert Thompson at [email protected] or 601-635-6372.