ECCC to Host High School Teams for Annual MLK Classic

The East Central Community College basketball programs are hosting the annual MLK Classic Saturday, Jan. 19, to commemorate the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.

The MLK Classic will be held in Brackeen-Wood Gym on the Decatur campus. Admission is $8 per person.

The schedule includes Sebastopol vs. Nanih Waiya (girls), Noon; Sebastopol vs. Nanih Waiya (boys), 1:30 p.m.; Tupelo vs. Harrison Central (boys), 3 p.m., Seminary vs. East Marion (boys) 4:30 p.m., Northeast Lauderdale vs. Pascagoula (boys), 6 p.m., and Newton County vs. Southeast Lauderdale (boys), 7:30 p.m.