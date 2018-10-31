ECCC to Host Wings and Warriors Basketball Introduction Evening Nov. 5

The 2018-19 East Central Community College men’s and women’s basketball teams will be introduced along with an evening of fun and entertainment at the first Wings and Warriors scheduled for Monday, Nov. 5, at 6:30 p.m. in Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium on the campus in Decatur.

The East Central Warrior cheerleaders, and Wall O’ Sound Pep Band, Color Guard, and Centralettes will all participate.

After the Warrior basketball teams are introduced by head women’s coach LaTaryl Williams and head men’s coach Robert Thompson, each team will scrimmage for 10 minutes.

There will also be student relay contests and a half-court shot competition for prizes.

At the conclusion of the event, wings will be served and the basketball players will autograph posters.

Wings and Warriors is free and open to the public.

The East Central basketball teams open the 2018-19 season on Thursday, Nov. 1, against Bishop State Community College in Mobile. The home openers are Thursday, Nov. 8, when East Mississippi Community College visits Brackeen-Wood Gym. The women play at 5:30 p.m. and the men follow at 7:30 p.m.

All home basketball games this season can be heard on WKOZ Cruisin 98.3, or watched via live stream video at www.eccc.edu/eccc-media.

A complete schedule can be found at www.ecccathletics.com.