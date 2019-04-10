ECCC to Offer May Semester Courses

East Central Community College is offering several courses during its May Semester, including General Biology I with Lab, English Composition I & II, Anatomy and Physiology I & II with Lab, Microbiology with Lab, College Algebra, General Physics I-A with Lab, and Public Speaking.

The two-week term begins on Monday, May 13, and ends on Friday, May 24. The last day to register is Tuesday, May 14. All courses are on the campus in Decatur.

Registration can be done online at www.eccc.edu.

For more information, contact Student Services at 601-635-6205 or email [email protected].