The death of another Mississippi child has been blamed on COVID-19. The State Health Department on Tuesday reported the death of a youngster between the ages of one and five. No other information about the child will be released. It’s the 11th pediatric COVID death in Mississippi since the pandemic began. It’s the third in the one to five age group. Six deaths have been reported among youngsters ages 11-17 and one each in the 6-10 age group and among children under one year of age.