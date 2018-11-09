Espy says he wants to debate Hyde-Smith

U.S. Senate candidate Mike Espy says he would like to debate his runoff opponent, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith. He made the request in an open letter.

Espy and Hyde-Smith finished at the top of a field of four candidates in a special election Tuesday. Hyde-Smith had 42% of the vote with about 98% of precincts reporting. Espy garnered 41%. The runoff is Tuesday Nov. 27. All candidates in the race said they expected a runoff.

“Mississippians deserve to hear our views and understand where we differ, whether it’s on health care, education, or job opportunities,” said Espy in his letter. “The stakes are just too high.”

Hyde-Smith declined to debate prior to Tuesday’s election.

State Sen. Chris McDaniel received 16% of the vote Tuesday. He immediately cast his support to Hyde-Smith Tuesday night after the results were known. A fourth candidate, former military intelligence officer, Tobey Bartee, received 1% of the vote.