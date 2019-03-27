Exclusive documentary on country music to be screened in Philadelphia

Fans of country music in this area are in for a real treat later this week as they’ll be among the first to get a sneak peak of a new documentary from acclaimed film maker Ken Burns. The film traces the history of country music and highlights many artists from Mississippi.

All of its children have come to the mother church of country music,” said Marty Stuart in the documentary. “It was almost like a badge of honor that you had to bring your culture with you to the table.”

Producers of Ken Burns’ upcoming 16-hour documentary series, “Country Music,” will screen exclusive clips of the film for a Mississippi audience. The film chronicles the history of the uniquely American art form and features many Mississippi artists and their stories.

The screening will take place Thursday night at the Ellis Theater in Philadelphia and will feature a performance Marty Stuart and Connie Smith.

Country Music premieres nationwide on PBS and in Mississippi on Mississippi Public Broadcasting television Sunday, September 15th, and run through Wednesday, September 25th.

The screening in Philadelphia will take place at 7:30 Thursday night at the Ellis Theater and is a sellout.