HomeLocalFatal Crash Monday Morning in Philadelphia

Fatal Crash Monday Morning in Philadelphia

by
SHARE NOW

At approximately 7:38 a.m., Philadelphia Police and EMS were dispatched to a crash involving three vehicles at East Main Street near Evergreen Avenue.  One vehicle rolled over during the crash, and the driver was ejected.  A small baby in a car seat was also in the vehicle and received only minor injuries.  Philadelphia Police Chief, Eric Lyons says bystanders were able to get the child out of the vehicle prior to officers arriving on scene.  The driver was rushed to the hospital where she was later pronounced dead from injuries sustained in the crash.  The identity of the driver has not been released at this time.

1 comment
  1. Tammy Sisson
    Tammy Sisson
    August 28, 2023 at 11:27 am

    Praying for this family. God knows who they are.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Fires and a Crash Monday in Leake

Many Drug and DUI Arrests in Philadelphia

Multiple Child Abuse and DUI Arrests in Philadelphia

Woodstock Furniture’s Brent Bolden teaming up with B-MO in the MO’rning! (Audio)

Neshoba County Circuit Clerk Patti Duncan Lee Joins B-Mo in the MO’rning

DUI and Felony Fleeing and Eluding in Philadelphia Arrests