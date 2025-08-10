Big Deals!
Felony Drug and Felony Child Abuse Charges, DUIs, and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender Arrests in Neshoba County

SHELBY WAYNE COCKROFT, 26, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, NCSO.  Bond $1,500.

DREGEN LEE DENSON, 22, of Walnut Grove, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

CASEY ELIZABETH HALL, 43, of Newton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $10,000, $1,000, $600, $0.

KENNY TOMMY HENDERSON, 34, of Philadelphia, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

KEVIN EDWARDS HOEBEE, 48, of Philadelphia, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, False ID, Public Profanity, Public Drunk, Sex Offender Working Around Children, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600, $10,000, $800, $600, $600, $25,000.

RALPH WARREN JENKINS, 66, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO.  Bond $0.

DEON DWIGHT LEWIS, 41, of Philadelphia, DUI – 1st, Seatbelt Violation, No Insurance, No Driver’s License, MHP.  Bond $1,500, $60, $800, $300.

MARQUEL DEVONTAE MILLER, 18, of Louisville, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply, Resisting Arrest, NCSO.  Bond $600, $600.

JOHNNY JAMES MOORE, 38, of DeKalb, DUI – 2nd, MHP.  Bond $2,500.

SANATRA RUSH, 33, of Preston, Contempt of Court, NCSO.  Bond $0.

CHAROLOTTE RAE TUCKER, 43, of Philadelphia, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance X 2, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Paraphernalia, Felony Child Abuse X 3, NCSO.  Bond $10,000 X 2, $800, $600, $5,000 X 3.

