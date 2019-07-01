felony DUI, aggravated assault and other arrests in Neshoba County

Jeffrey Adams, 21, 614 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting, trespassing
Trinity N Byrd, 23, 1066 Frog Level Lane, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, aggravated assault, manifesting extreme indifference to life
Christopher Hall, 34, 2001 S O William, Carthage, possession of marijuana, contempt of court
Michael Miller, 63, 275 Miller Road, Weir, hold for other agency, felony – driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense
Donnie Shannon, 54, 232 Barrier, Philadelphia, contempt of court
Scottie Bell, 38, 117 Indian Hills Circle, Philadelphia, felony – driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense
Derrick Clemons, 29, 128 Indian Hills Circle, Philadelphia, contempt of court
Kaylon S Gray, 22, 923 S Donald Street, Philadelphia, accessory after the fact
Marcell R Tubby, 26, 107 Seale Cove, Philadelphia, domestic violence- simple assault
Katherine Blair Alford, 30, 10441 Road 355, Union, stalking
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)