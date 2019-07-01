felony DUI, aggravated assault and other arrests in Neshoba County

Jeffrey Adams, 21, 614 Ivy Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting, trespassing

Trinity N Byrd, 23, 1066 Frog Level Lane, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, aggravated assault, manifesting extreme indifference to life

Christopher Hall, 34, 2001 S O William, Carthage, possession of marijuana, contempt of court

Michael Miller, 63, 275 Miller Road, Weir, hold for other agency, felony – driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense

Donnie Shannon, 54, 232 Barrier, Philadelphia, contempt of court

Scottie Bell, 38, 117 Indian Hills Circle, Philadelphia, felony – driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense

Derrick Clemons, 29, 128 Indian Hills Circle, Philadelphia, contempt of court

Kaylon S Gray, 22, 923 S Donald Street, Philadelphia, accessory after the fact

Marcell R Tubby, 26, 107 Seale Cove, Philadelphia, domestic violence- simple assault

Katherine Blair Alford, 30, 10441 Road 355, Union, stalking

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)