Felony DUI and other arrests in Leake County

Russell E Brown, 33, 253 Boyd Hill Road, Carthage, possession of marijuana, no driver’s license, Carthage PD

Marcus D Cole, 53, 2506 Attala Road, 4207, Sallis, warrant, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Carasmin K Fleming, 29, 505 Old Canton Road, Carthage, felony driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Frederick D Holmes, 19, 253 Ragsdale Road, Lena, breaking and entering – burglary of a dwelling house, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Pat A Jones, 62, 440 Collier Ave, Jackson, driving with a suspended license, speeding, Carthage PD

James McKee, 38, 729 W Jefferson Street, hold for KPD, Hold for MDOC, domestic violence – simple assault, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Destiny H Mosley, 26, 304 Debra Street, Carthage, disorderly conduct – failure to comply, Carthage PD

Hope D Roberts, 24, 1912 Scenic Dr, Brandon, capias – burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Lahanist Smith, 26, 2205 20th Ave, Gulf Port, shoplifting, Carthage PD

Dustin S Waggoner, 24, 1507 Hwy 483, Morton, accessory after the fact, contempt of court, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)