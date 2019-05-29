felony DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Breana Lanee Vance, 23, 10160 Road 349, Union, possession of controlled substance, contempt of court

Frank James Coleman, 59, 269 MLK Drive, Philadelphia, trespassing

Jessica Nichoal Hanson, 32, 944 S Church Ave, Louisville, hold for investigation, aggravated assault with weapon or other means to produce death

Jennifer Leigh Kinard, 45, 12071 Road 4300, Union, false pretense

Joshua Terrance O’Neal, 35, 12143 Road 101, Meridian, felony driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense

Herbert Testerman, 29, Western Hotel, Philadelphia, burglary of a commercial building, car, etc.

Corey Denham, 30, 2068 Bethel Roberts, Newton, public drunk

Don Harris, 41, 413 Colman Street, Philadelphia, contempt of court

Rochella D McMillan, 43, 556 W Tucker Circle, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

William M Whitham, 28, 1400 Hwy 491 N, Philadelphia, public drunk

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)