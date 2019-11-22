Home » Local » felony DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

felony DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

Kathy A Presley, 49, 10583 Hwy 21 S, Union, petit larceny

Kathy A Presley

Kendell Railey Frazier, 34, 11920 Road 149, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 2nd offense, careless driving, suspended drivers license

Kendell Railey Frazier

Brian Vowell, 40, 10250 Road 282, Philadelphia, embezzlement

Brian Vowell

Jerome Huffman, 47, 305 Pearl Street, Philadelphia, felony driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense, no drivers license, improper equipment

Jerome Huffman

Teresa A Anderson, 40, 366 N 2nd Ave, Forest, public drunk

Teresa A Anderson

Brandie Holley, 35, 14131 Hwy 15 S, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Brandie Holley

Thomas Giles, 34, 17101 Road 220, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

Thomas Giles

Daniel Wade Wilcher, 21, 537 Wells Street, Philadelphia, possession of controlled substance

Daniel Wade Wilcher

Yolanda Coburn, 51, 565 Mills Street, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Yolanda Coburn

Darrel Mingo, 22, 231 Sanny James Road, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana

Darrel Mingo

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)