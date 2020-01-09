felony DUI and other arrests in Neshoba County

Brian Vowell, 40, 406 West Jackson Road, Union, credit card – intent to defraud
Dustin Wyatt Hanna, 20, 6279 Attala, Kosciusko, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense
Jennifer T Willis, 43, 172 Willis Road, Philadelphia, false ID information , contempt of court, suspended license, careless driving, no insurance, contempt of court
Edrigo D Harrington, 21, 11080 Road 632, Philadelphia, failure to appear
Justin M Little, 29, 3596 Airport Road, Newton, indictment
Debriski Talley, 25, 270 Hwy Street, Philadelphia, simple assault by threat
Chester L Carpenter, 68, 402 Carpenter Road, Carthage, felony driving under the influence (DUI) 3rd offense
Eva Jean Hollis, 58, 10925 Rd 604, Philadelphia, shoplifting, failure to pay
Decamron Moore, 21, 11160 Road 355, Union, suspended drivers license
David Heath Smith, 34, 3189 Calhoun Road, Louisville, contempt of court
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)