felony grand larceny, drugs and other recent arrests in Leake County

Lavar D Bailey, 36, 19 Love Street, Durant, possession of marijuana, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

DeWayne Edmond, 52, 3698 Hwy 500, Lena, public drunk, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Lakiesha M Jenkins, 31, 4869 Attala Road, Kosciusko, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving with a suspended license, no insurance, improper equipment, failure to appear, Kosciusko PD

Daleethan J Ormond, 36, 4800 Forest Grove Road, Carthage, domestic violence – aggravated assault, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Steve W Thomas, 43, no address, shoplifting, child neglect, resisting arrest, driving with a suspended license, failure to comply contempt of court, Carthage PD

Francisco S Bartolo, 20, 214 South Third Ave, Forest, hold for ICE, no drivers license, no insurance, speeding, Carthage PD

Edward G Fields, 42, 2500 Camper Road, Duncanville, AL, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Robert R Malone, 34, 347 Barfield Drive, Byram, open container, possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, no tag, driving with a suspended license, Carthage PD

Martinez S Pankey, 27, 308 Griffin Trail, Carthage, petit larceny, felony grand larceny, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Mark W Thompson, 32, 1461 Mills Road, Lena, capias – possession of meth, sale of meth, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)