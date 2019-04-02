Home » Local » felony vehicle theft and other arrests in Neshoba County

felony vehicle theft and other arrests in Neshoba County

Posted on

Joshua Alan Andrews, 26, 104 Hunter Road, Florence, felony motor vehicle theft, hold for circuit court

Joshua Alan Andrews

Deborah Dooley, 23, 156 Ricks Road, Union, serving sentence

Deborah Dooley

Eric Johnson, 35, 228 Rail Road Ave, Philadelphia, disturbance of a family

Eric Johnson

Paul Michael Rodriguez, 44, 17550 Hwy 21 S, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no drivers license, no tag, no insurance

Paul Michael Rodriguez

Monte Dontrell Wade, 33, 4115 Royal Road, Meridian, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance resisting arrest, reckless driving, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, felony – simple assault on a police officer, public drunk, contempt of court

Monte Dontrell Wade

Samantha Barrett, 28, 10955 Hwy 482, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

Samantha Barrett

James R Hamilton, 59, 500 Wilcher Road, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct

James R Hamilton

Samuel Kyle Mingo, 29, 510 James Billie Road, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Samuel Kyle Mingo

Michael Charles Talley, 39, 272 A Ave, Philadelphia, serving sentence

Michael Charles Talley

John Taylor Wesley, 27, 195 Sonny Jones Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

John Taylor Wesley

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)