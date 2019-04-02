felony vehicle theft and other arrests in Neshoba County

Joshua Alan Andrews, 26, 104 Hunter Road, Florence, felony motor vehicle theft, hold for circuit court

Deborah Dooley, 23, 156 Ricks Road, Union, serving sentence

Eric Johnson, 35, 228 Rail Road Ave, Philadelphia, disturbance of a family

Paul Michael Rodriguez, 44, 17550 Hwy 21 S, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, no drivers license, no tag, no insurance

Monte Dontrell Wade, 33, 4115 Royal Road, Meridian, driving under the influence (DUI) other substance resisting arrest, reckless driving, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, felony – simple assault on a police officer, public drunk, contempt of court

Samantha Barrett, 28, 10955 Hwy 482, Philadelphia, hold for other agency

James R Hamilton, 59, 500 Wilcher Road, Philadelphia, disorderly conduct

Samuel Kyle Mingo, 29, 510 James Billie Road, Philadelphia, failure to pay

Michael Charles Talley, 39, 272 A Ave, Philadelphia, serving sentence

John Taylor Wesley, 27, 195 Sonny Jones Road, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)