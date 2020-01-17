felony vehicle theft and other arrests in Neshoba County

Candace D Mingo, 21, 150 Fani Lakna Circle, Philadelphia, contempt of court, possession of marijuana

Brittany Boyd, 28, 210 MLK Drive, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana

Magali Hernandez, 31, 12041 Hwy 482, Philadelphia, simple assault

Billy J Seals, 25, 1126 W Ave Lot 8 B, Philadelphia, suspended driver’s license

Deonte Keyshun Yarbrough, 20, 84 Brown, Louisville, simple assault, disturbing the peace

Breanna Johnson, 44, 262 Northwest Street, Philadelphia, embezzlement

Jason Payne, 42, 4515 48th Street, Meridian, possession of paraphernalia

Lavonta Stribling, 19, 13261 Road 610, Philadelphia, disturbing the peace, public drunk

Samantha Polk, 41, 120 Dixon Road, Carthage, felony motor vehicle theft

Tameka Burns, 34, 421 Willow Ridge Drive, Philadelphia, shoplifting

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)