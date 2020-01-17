Home » Local » felony vehicle theft and other arrests in Neshoba County

felony vehicle theft and other arrests in Neshoba County

Candace D Mingo, 21, 150 Fani Lakna Circle, Philadelphia, contempt of court, possession of marijuana

Candace D Mingo

Brittany Boyd, 28, 210 MLK Drive, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana

Brittany Boyd

Magali Hernandez, 31, 12041 Hwy 482, Philadelphia, simple assault

Magali Hernandez

Billy J Seals, 25, 1126 W Ave Lot 8 B, Philadelphia, suspended driver’s license

Billy J Seals

Deonte Keyshun Yarbrough, 20, 84 Brown, Louisville, simple assault, disturbing the peace

Deonte Keyshun Yarbrough

Breanna Johnson, 44, 262 Northwest Street, Philadelphia, embezzlement

Breanna Johnson

Jason Payne, 42, 4515 48th Street, Meridian, possession of paraphernalia

Jason Payne

Lavonta Stribling, 19, 13261 Road 610, Philadelphia, disturbing the peace, public drunk

Lavonta Stribling

Samantha Polk, 41, 120 Dixon Road, Carthage, felony motor vehicle theft

Samantha Polk

Tameka Burns, 34, 421 Willow Ridge Drive, Philadelphia, shoplifting

Tameka Burns

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)