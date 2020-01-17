felony vehicle theft and other arrests in Neshoba County

Candace D Mingo, 21, 150 Fani Lakna Circle, Philadelphia, contempt of court, possession of marijuana
Brittany Boyd, 28, 210 MLK Drive, Philadelphia, possession of marijuana
Magali Hernandez, 31, 12041 Hwy 482, Philadelphia, simple assault
Billy J Seals, 25, 1126 W Ave Lot 8 B, Philadelphia, suspended driver’s license
Deonte Keyshun Yarbrough, 20, 84 Brown, Louisville, simple assault, disturbing the peace
Breanna Johnson, 44, 262 Northwest Street, Philadelphia, embezzlement
Jason Payne, 42, 4515 48th Street, Meridian, possession of paraphernalia
Lavonta Stribling, 19, 13261 Road 610, Philadelphia, disturbing the peace, public drunk
Samantha Polk, 41, 120 Dixon Road, Carthage, felony motor vehicle theft
Tameka Burns, 34, 421 Willow Ridge Drive, Philadelphia, shoplifting
All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. The arrests are booking records only and do not reflect charges filed in a court of law. (Neshoba County Jail images)