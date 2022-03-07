Few Details Released About Deaths Near Conehatta

An investigation continues into the deaths of two people whose bodies were found near Conehatta close to the Newton-Scott county line Friday night. But few details have been released. Social media reports say the victims were teenagers but there’s been no confirmation from law enforcement. Since the bodies were found on tribal land, the Choctaw Police Department is working the case along with the FBI assisted by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Newton County Sheriff’s Department and the Newton County coroner’s office.