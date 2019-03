There will be a full length feature film shot in Kosciusko, titled “The Unholy Days”! The film is being written and directed by well known actor Jeremy London! Work began in town on Wednesday when Producer Gavin Brannan and Associate Producer Damon Burks came to the city.

Donald Martin and Doyle Goss of Southern Paranormal joined in on the initial visit to meet with the Mayor and the Kosciusko Attala Partnership to ask for their approval as well as to discuss locations and permits. Producer Gavin Brannan told city leaders that he wants this film to be a showcase of the talent, both in front of the camera and behind the camera and to show what a great place Mississippi is to film in.

Both Mayor Jimmy Cockroft and Darren Milner of the KAP were extremely helpful and offered any assistance that the film may need.

According to the producers, the film will feature many well know actors including Jeremy London. Producer Gavin Brannan said he would love to name the other main actors but at this time he cannot jeopardize the ongoing contractual issues and/or their privacy.

Metal Man Productions appreciated all the support received from the local officials and looks forward to filming in town, according to Brannan.

Southern Paranormal is honored to be featured in the paranormal thriller! We can not thank Metal Man Productions and Gavin Brannan enough.