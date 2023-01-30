Flash Flooding Possible Locally This Week, Ice Forecast in North MS

The heavier rain Sunday was concentrated across south Mississippi but the National Weather Service says we’ll see another threat of flash flooding on Thursday, this time farther north. NWS says two to three inches of rain could fall with locally higher amounts across this part of central Mississippi and much of the rest of the state. Also, there’s a chance of some icy weather in the Delta and other parts of north Mississippi. Light freezing rain is being forecast for Tuesday morning and again Tuesday night in places like Greenville and Cleveland. Farther north, a winter weather advisory has been issued from Clarksdale to Corinth for up to two-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation. And an ice storm warning is posted for the northernmost portions of the state including Tunica, Southaven and Holly Springs for ice accumulations up to a half-inch.