HomeLocalFlood Threat for Friday– Tornadoes Possible Next Week

Flood Threat for Friday– Tornadoes Possible Next Week

by

Much of Mississippi is under a limited threat of flooding on Friday.  The National Weather Service expects two to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts possible. And looking ahead to next week, NWS is forecasting possible damaging winds and tornadoes beginning Monday afternoon continuing into Tuesday morning.  The current outlook has most of Attala County and northwest Leake County under a Level 2 “slight” risk with a Level 1 “marginal” risk for the rest of Leake and all of Neshoba County.

 

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

NWS: Record Breaking Cold for MS–“Extreme Threat” Locally

NWS Confirms 11 Tornadoes, Kosy Storm Responsible for Two of Them

Damage Reported After Tornadoes Hit Mississippi

Level 4 Tornado Threat Now Covers Entire Area

Due TODAY – Final Week of Kicks Picks

Week 11 Kicks Picks Winner Announced